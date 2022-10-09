Today's Wordle Answer #477 - October 9, 2022 Solution And Hints

This week's Wordle puzzles have been quite... puzzling. Almost all of them were rated above four points on WordleBot's six-point difficulty scale, and that's a little more than mildly challenging. Today's solution is no different; it took most players 4.7 guesses to figure it out, but we want you to do it in fewer tries, so here are some hints and tips to help you do that. Once you've solved the puzzle, you can take another stab at victory in one of the many Wordle-like puzzle games available.

We solved today's puzzle in five tries, which is a little annoying because the solution word is a common one — it's one of the first things you might say when greeting someone casually. The word only has one vowel, "O," as the third letter, and there are no repeating letters. The first letter is "H," the last is "Y," and the word is a contraction (that is, a shortened version of) a longer sentence. Have you figured it out? Well done if you have! If you're still not sure, no worries. Check out the answer in the next section.