The Reason NASA Needed To Reinvent The Wheel For The Mars Rover

The Mars Rover is a marvel of human innovation. Exploration in space has always relied on cutting edge technologies and unique innovations that allow for quick thinking and problem solving of issues that simply do not exist on the Earth's surface, where we live and formulate our experiences. This unique challenge forces researchers to consider better applications for things that seemed to be settled science, such as the toilet, bed, or even the wheel. When NASA sends astronauts or objects up into space they must prepare for an enormous variety of unique contingencies and potential problems.

One such issue that scientists have recently faced was in reimagining mobility for the Mars rover. Wheel design wasn't up to snuff when it came to driving the rover across the Martian surface (via NASA). Prior models that traversed the Moon and Mars have faced unique circumstances, but nothing like the demands of the newest class of rover that was being designed for missions to Mars. In the end, scientists tried a number of different options, but made a breakthrough in wheel design with the use of shape memory alloys that may just revolutionize the way humans think of movement, according to NASA.