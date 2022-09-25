How Robotic Garments Could Change The Game For Cerebral Palsy Patients

Cerebral palsy is the most common form of motor disability that affects children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is estimated that out of every 1,000 live births, anywhere from 1 to 4 show cerebral palsy-related issues, while other studies put the number up to 3.6 per 1,000 children. And as of 2010, 33.3% of the affected children had very limited or no walking ability. But a small percentage of are eventually able to gain mobility using robotic or hand-held devices.

In the past couple of decades, scientists have come up with numerous solutions to restore mobility. For example, researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) developed an exoskeleton that claimed to fix the crouched gait problem and allow individuals to walk. However, the costs are extremely prohibitive for a majority of families, and also turn out to be quite heavy and complicated. Soft robotics just might turn out to be the magic treatment for core issues with treating cerebral palsy.

Experts at the University of California Riverside are proposing a novel solution that puts assistive robotic array right into the fabric that would allow children with cerebral palsy some level of control over arm movements. The idea is to use tiny air pockets integrated with the garment fabric that will inflate when needed, making that area rigid thereby giving the ability to control limb movement.