Today's Wordle Answer #455 - September 17, 2022 Solution And Hints

Yesterday's Wordle answer was quite a tough nut to crack — today's is a welcome respite. WordleBot says it took most players 3.5 guesses to solve the puzzle, and we want you to do it in even fewer attempts. So, here are some hints and tips to help you unravel the mystery; we'll also do a full reveal of the answer in the second section, so you can skip on down if you don't mind the spoiler.

Today's word can be a noun and a verb, and it describes a channel or passage through which things are conveyed. You'll find a [the solution word] in a tall building, typically used to transport items from the upper floors to a central location on one of the lower levels.

There are two vowels in the word you're looking for — U and E — and they're the third and fifth letters respectively. The first letter is C, and there's a letter T in there somewhere. If these hints have nudged you towards the answer, well done! If you're still unsure, check out the answer below the next image.