Today's Wordle Answer #455 - September 17, 2022 Solution And Hints
Yesterday's Wordle answer was quite a tough nut to crack — today's is a welcome respite. WordleBot says it took most players 3.5 guesses to solve the puzzle, and we want you to do it in even fewer attempts. So, here are some hints and tips to help you unravel the mystery; we'll also do a full reveal of the answer in the second section, so you can skip on down if you don't mind the spoiler.
Today's word can be a noun and a verb, and it describes a channel or passage through which things are conveyed. You'll find a [the solution word] in a tall building, typically used to transport items from the upper floors to a central location on one of the lower levels.
There are two vowels in the word you're looking for — U and E — and they're the third and fifth letters respectively. The first letter is C, and there's a letter T in there somewhere. If these hints have nudged you towards the answer, well done! If you're still unsure, check out the answer below the next image.
The word rhymes with loot
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#455 — September 17, 2022) is the word chute. A chute is an inclined plane used for transporting items from higher to lower levels, taking advantage of gravity. In topography, river chutes are formed by "lateral erosion of the bank of the upstream arm of a loop, which causes the stream to cut through the neck of the loop into the downstream" (via Britannica).
Also, parachutes are called chutes for short. As noted by the Saturday Evening Post, the word chute has roots in Old French "cheoir," which means to fall. In fact, the word parachute is formed from two French words: "para," which means "protection against," and "chute," which means to fall.
We solved the puzzle in four attempts today, although we'd probably have done it faster if we used one of the WordleBot's recommended starter words, "crane." Instead, we started guessing with the word "plane," and then we followed up with the words "stove" and "tripe" before the answer became apparent.