Logitech's Brio 500 Webcams And Zone Vibe Headphones Want To Spice Up Your Work From Home Setup

There is no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a sea of change in how people work. The past two years have seen greater acceptance of people working from home — an idea that was previously frowned upon. However, with many companies switching to a permanent work-from-home format, the lack of proper IT infrastructure has emerged as a major hindrance to a smooth WFH experience. Unlike offices with the necessary means already in place for employees, the typical work-from-home setup is a lot informal in nature, creating issues for workers.

The problems faced by people working from home ranged from poor internet connectivity and unflattering camera angles to bad lighting conditions and issues with the sound quality. With companies realizing the massive increase in people switching to a work-from-home format, they have turned their attention to this untapped market.

One such company is Logitech — a brand known for making a wide variety of computer accessories ranging from keyboards and mice to speakers and headphones. The company just announced the launch of a new lineup of products targeted at professionals who predominantly work from home. The new products include the Logitech Brio 500 webcam and a range of headphones that would be sold under the Zone Vibe branding.