Logitech's Brio 500 Webcams And Zone Vibe Headphones Want To Spice Up Your Work From Home Setup
There is no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a sea of change in how people work. The past two years have seen greater acceptance of people working from home — an idea that was previously frowned upon. However, with many companies switching to a permanent work-from-home format, the lack of proper IT infrastructure has emerged as a major hindrance to a smooth WFH experience. Unlike offices with the necessary means already in place for employees, the typical work-from-home setup is a lot informal in nature, creating issues for workers.
The problems faced by people working from home ranged from poor internet connectivity and unflattering camera angles to bad lighting conditions and issues with the sound quality. With companies realizing the massive increase in people switching to a work-from-home format, they have turned their attention to this untapped market.
One such company is Logitech — a brand known for making a wide variety of computer accessories ranging from keyboards and mice to speakers and headphones. The company just announced the launch of a new lineup of products targeted at professionals who predominantly work from home. The new products include the Logitech Brio 500 webcam and a range of headphones that would be sold under the Zone Vibe branding.
Logitech Brio 500 webcam series
While Logitech positions the Brio 500 webcam lineup as a new product series, the company already sells a webcam called the Logitech Brio. The first webcam model from the series — the Logitech Brio 505 — however, looks quite different from the older Brio model but adds several new features.
For example, the Brio 505 gets a feature called Show Mode, which is aimed at making it easy for users to show sketches and objects on the desk. The mounting system for the Brio 505 has been overhauled too, with a sensor that lets users tilt the camera to an angle of their choice. The camera also has the ability to flip the image to ensure that the output image has the correct orientation.
In addition, the Brio 505 boasts Logitech's proprietary RightSight technology that automatically frames the user even when they're moving. It also offers the RightLight 4 technology that claims to improve the video quality when encountering sub-optimal lighting conditions. In addition, the Brio 500 webcams support Logitech's Sync Integration feature that helps system administrators remotely update firmware and troubleshoot issues. The webcam is also certified to work optimally with apps like Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom.
The Brio 505 webcam comes in three color options: graphite, off-white, and rose. It will go on sale later this month for a suggested retail price of $129.
Logitech Zone Vibe headphones
The second Logitech product aimed at the work from home crowd is a range of headphones to be sold under the Zone Vibe brand. The lineup currently consists of three models called the Zone Vibe 100, Zone Vibe 125 and a wireless model called the Logitech Zone Vibe Wireless. All headphones sold under the Zone Vibe branding are designed to be worn for longer durations without causing fatigue. At less than 6.5 ounces, the Logitech Zone Vibe headphones are also very lightweight.
All the headphone models from Logitech's Zone Vibe series come with a knitted fabric layer that is soft to the touch. The earpads make use of memory foam to ensure greater comfort while they're worn. Like the Brio 505 webcam, all products from the Zone Vibe lineup can also be remotely managed for troubleshooting and software updates.
Like the Brio 505 webcam, the ZoneVibe headphones come in three color options; graphite, off-white, and rose. As for the pricing, the entry-level Logitech Zone Vibe 100 has a suggested retail price of $99.99., while the prices for the Logitech Zone Vibe 125 go up to $129.99. Interestingly, Logitech has decided to sell the wireless variant — the Logitech Zone Vibe Wireless — for the same price as the Zone Vibe 125 — $129.99.