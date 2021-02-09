Zoom just added lip and hair color effects: Here’s where to find them

Zoom just added a feature to video chat called Studio Effects. This feature allows users to add oddities to their face in augmented reality in odd colors and combinations of colors. With this feature, users can add a moustache and beard in human hair color, new lip color, and more.

Zoom’s Studio Effects are a long time coming. With apps like Snapchat and Facebook Messenger sporting their own augmented reality effects for videos and photos for months or years, Zoom’s been surprisingly behind the times. Now Zoom added the most basic of basics.

If you’re attempting to find the Studio Effects system in Zoom, you may need to update your application. This system is only available in the latest edition of the app, and it SHOULD be available to everyone who can already use Zoom right this minute.

If you have the latest version of Zoom, simply open up a video chat and access Studio Effects right next to the area you’d go to access backgrounds. This system is in BETA mode, which means it could very easily glitch! We’d recommend NOT using this feature when you’re in a meeting with an important client or someone adverse to fun and/or entertainment.

UPDATE: More users are now able to access the feature than were able this morning. If you’ve already tried to find the feature and weren’t able to earlier in the day, try again! It seems to be rolling out to the masses with speed!