Pixel 6 might be absent from Google’s early October event

Now that Apple and Samsung have said all that they have to say for 2021, it’s Google’s time to reveal what it has been cooking behind semi-closed doors. Android users and perhaps even some Apple fans are most likely very curious about the Pixel 6, both for its design as well as the new Google-designed Tensor chip. While it has been widely presumed that Google will reveal its next smartphone in October, it might not be coming as early as expected. Google does seem to have an October 5 event scheduled, but the Pixel 6 will be the only product not invited.

There’s definitely a lot to be said about the Pixel 6, even just based on what Google has officially teased. Its design is quirky and memorable, and it has a new processor that seems to want to say something about the current state of mobile processors in the market. It could be the most notable Pixel phone since the original in 2016, but those curious about it will apparently have to wait a bit longer.

XDA’s Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman noticed a CNET article that may have broken Google’s embargo. Said article was naturally taken down, but not before Rahman was able to snag a screenshot. The article talks about an event that will revolve around new products for Nest, Travel, and Maps. It also notes that the Pixel brand isn’t included in that lineup.

Google apparently has a press event scheduled for October 5th where they'll announce new Nest, Maps, and Travel products. The original CNET article seems to have been pulled (broke embargo?) https://t.co/wfoImYt2xD but here's an archive. pic.twitter.com/iyVW0oMCZN — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 24, 2021

Google calls both hardware devices and software services “products,” so it will most likely be a mix of these two on October 5. That could disappoint some who have been hoping for an early look at the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but that might not be far away anyway. Rahman later speculated, based on the Google Camera app, that the next Pixel phones could be launched on October 27 instead.

The release_date string is empty on my other Pixel phones. Seems like Google wants to really push users to update to some new version of GCam they're releasing on the day the Pixel 6 series releases. And if this is correct, then that release date is October 27th. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 24, 2021

There is definitely a lot riding on the Pixel 6, at least as far as Google’s ability to impress and convince Android users to invest in its phones. Since last year, there has been some level of disappointment in the quality of Google’s Pixel phones, and the “pure” Android experience might be the only thing drawing buyers at this point. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro almost feel like a breath of fresh air, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to live up to expectations.