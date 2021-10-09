Perfect 1966 Pontiac GTO convertible looks better than new

Mecum Auctions always has some perfect and pristine classic cars available for purchase. This particular vehicle is a beautiful 1966 Pontiac GTO convertible that is a Royal Bobcat Conversion. For those that may be unfamiliar, Royal Bobcats were converted by Royal Pontiac into vehicles with numerous options for paint and performance.

Royal Pontiac gave buyers of its Bobcat conversions 38 different upgrades and options to choose from. This particular 1966 GTO convertible is a Royal Bobcat conversion. The car had a complete frame off restoration and has a matching numbers drivetrain. Matching numbers means that the engine and transmission are the ones the car came with from the factory. The engine is the original 389 cubic inch, 360 horsepower tri-power V-8.

It’s paired with the original four-speed manual transmission. The car also has Hurst wheels with Gladiator spinners and Saf-T-Track 3.55 differential. The factory paint scheme for the car is a highly desirable triple black featuring a black exterior, black interior, and black convertible top. The steering wheel is a wooden sport steering wheel with a matching shift knob.

GTOs offered plenty of muscle in their day, and they also offered luxury. This particular example has a power driver seat, power steering, and power brakes. The car also comes with full PHS documentation.

Royal Bobcat cars typically have special badging on them, showing their better-than-stock nature. On this convertible, the Royal Bobcat badges are between the front bumper and front wheel well. There’s no indication how much this 1966 Pontiac GTO will sell for, but GTOs tend to bring big money and are highly desirable.