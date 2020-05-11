OPPO Ace 2 40W fast wireless charging may come at a terrible price

Since battery technology is having an extremely difficult time catching up with the rest of mobile developments, phone makers have resorted to working on battery charging technologies instead. OPPO has one of the most outrageous numbers and speeds in that department, at least as far as commercially available phones go, and it dipped its toes into the wireless charging arena last month with the launch of the OPPO Ace 2. Unfortunately, not even OPPO can escape the laws of physics and it might have bitten off more than it could chew.

OPPO has long been leading the charging speed race with its VOOC and SuperVOOC technologies, quickly surpassing Qualcomm’s Quick Charge that is still the more widespread, brand-agnostic option. It wasn’t until the OPPO Ace 2, however, that it finally added wireless charging and it went out big with its 40-watt “AirVOOC” technology that promised to charge the phone to full in just 56 minutes.

That almost unbelievable speed might come at the price of the overall life of the battery, unfortunately. According to a tweet, the company has reportedly confirmed that the 40W wireless charging will degrade battery life by 70% in the same amount that 15W wireless charging will degrade battery life by only 90%. 15 watts is the maximum charge supported and allowed by the Qi wireless charging spec.

Oppo outright confirmed to us that their 40W degrades to 70% capacity in the same cycles 15W would to 90%. It's all a crock of shit marketing race seeking to have the bigger numbers. — Andrei F. (@andreif7) May 8, 2020

To be clear, OPPO has not yet officially made a statement confirming or refuting that but some Twitter users try to back it up with science. Because wireless charging generates more heat than regular wired charging, it’s understandable, one claimed, that it would also degrade the battery’s capacity faster. The same would hold for wired charging but phones these days have more ways to manage that heat than with wireless charging.

How long those cycles will take isn’t clear and will mostly depend on how you charge your phone. Although we’re still waiting for OPPO’s official explanation, the revelation serves as a wake-up call that even the fastest charging technology will have its costs until we successfully develop better and safer batteries.