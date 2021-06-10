OnePlus Nord 2 specs leak hint at a might MediaTek 5G phone

OnePlus already confirmed its next Nord series phones but it has also teased one that’s yet to come. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G won’t exactly be the OnePlus Nord OG’s successor but more like a distilled version of it. There will still be a OnePlus Nord 2, or at least the leaks and rumors claim, and this latest information dump reveals not only a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G process but could also have high-end components that will give the mainline OnePlus phones a run for their money.

The Dimensity 1200 is already MediaTek’s premium 5G chip so it’s a bit curious that OnePlus would put it in a Nord series phone. Then again, MediaTek’s chips are always associated with mid-range phones so that might be within some people’s expectations. That said, the leak coming from 91mobiles and OnLeaks suggests that the OnePlus Nord 2 is anything but mid-range.

Along with the Dimensity 1200 5G processor, the phone is rumored to get 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. The 6.43-inch AMOLED screen boasts of an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rates. There will also be a larger 4,500 mAh battery to keep up with the demands of higher specs.

On the camera aspect, the OnePlus Nord 2 will reportedly carry a 32MP front-facing shooter same as last year’s model. The camera on the back takes a step forward with a 50MP Sony IMX766 but also a step back by dropping one sensor.

It might not sound like a top-of-the-line premium phone but the specs can definitely stand up against some bigger brands’ offering. And with a rumored 2,000 RMB price tag, roughly $315, the OnePlus Nord 2 sounds too good to be true and will probably have some cut corners to reach that price point.