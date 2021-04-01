Discord just trolled everyone who’s worried about a Microsoft takeover

It’s April Fools day, and that typically means one browsing the internet has to be careful about what they believe. While some of the fake announcements we’ll see today will also be absurd – therefore making the fact that it’s a joke clear right away – there are others that are so dialed in that they’ll have you fooled from the get-go. Discord definitely gave its users a scare with its April Fools joke this year, which (briefly) suggests that the rumors about an potential Microsoft takeover are indeed legitimate.

Before we get into the joke, let’s first go through a refresher: last week, it was rumored that popular voice chatting and messaging service Discord had caught the eye of a major prospective buyer – Microsoft. We heard that Microsoft was looking to buy Discord for as much as $10 billion, which definitely sent the Discord faithful into red alert.

It’s hard to blame those Discord users for feeling like that, because Microsoft doesn’t really have the best track record with messaging services. Discord fans were envisioning a future where Discord ended up looking like Skype – bloated, slow, and laggy. Discord decided to play into those fears for its April Fools joke, last night publishing the video you see embedded above.

The video, “Announcing Partnership With Microsoft,” has a pretty scary title for anyone who’s anxious about a potential Microsoft takeover, but start playing it and you’ll quickly realize that you’ve fallen victim to an April Fools joke. We won’t spoil the content of the video here – just know that Discord is not actually announcing a Microsoft partnership today.

Outside the realm of April Fools, one has to wonder if this is Discord rejecting the rumor that Microsoft is going to buy it for $10 billion. After all, Discord would probably make a lot of people upset by making this the topic of its April Fools joke only to turn around an announce that it’s being acquired by Microsoft anyway. We’ll see what happens from here, but for now, it seems that Discord isn’t selling to Microsoft and therefore Discord users can breathe a sigh of relief.