AT&T boosts Internet speeds for entry and mid-tier fiber plans

If you’re an AT&T Fiber Internet customer signed up for one of the service provider’s entry- or mid-tier plans, you can expect a significant speed increase in the near future. The company has announced plans to increase its Fiber Internet upload and download rates by 200Mbps, increasing the 100Mbps plan to 300Mbps and the 300Mbps plan to 500Mbps.

The new changes apply to AT&T’s Internet 100 plan, which is now called the Internet 300 plan, as well as the Internet 300 plan, which is now called Internet 500. These two join the company’s Internet 1000 gigabit plan for fiber customers who want to max out their upload and download speeds.

AT&T announced the change on Monday, stating that it is also offering its AT&T Fiber customers access to AT&T Internet Security, which can be enabled in its Smart Home Manager. This service includes things like weak password detection, network vulnerability scans, blocking suspicious websites, and similar things.

The company’s newly updated Internet 300 fiber plan is priced at $35/month, not including the $10/month fee for equipment. The Internet 500 plan is priced at $45/month, and the 1GIG Internet plan is priced at $60/month — these are the prices for the first year of service, mind.

The fastest plan includes the HBO Max streaming service. These are the same rates customers paid before the speed change. AT&T says that both new and ‘eligible’ current Fiber customers will get the faster rates.