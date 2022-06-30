15 Best Audis Of All Time
The history of Audi can be traced back far further than the majority of people believe, but the German corporation is frequently overshadowed by its more well-known rivals, BMW and Mercedes-Benz being the most notable brands today. In fact, Audi has existed in some form or another for around 111 years and has been building incredible automobiles continuously since that time. It is not a coincidence that their motto is "Move forward through technology." In the past 20 years, the firm has at long last begun manufacturing automobiles that are on par with those manufactured by Mercedes and BMW. Although some of them are designed for the street and others are designed for the racetrack, they were all created with the brand's common goal in mind.
Throughout its production history, the German brand has produced some impeccable cars with outstanding performance, be it the renowned Audi R8 or the newest, all-electric Audi e-Tron GT. These are the 15 Best Audis of all time.
Audi Union Type D
The Audi Union was Audi's initial race car, developed around 1939 in Germany. it was designed in collaboration with Auto Union as a classic Grand Prix car. Type A, Type B, and Type C were the precursors to Type D, which the Horsh Works of Auto Union developed in 1938. Utilizing a 550 horsepower V12, which was in excess of what the chassis could handle, it enabled the driver to commence wheel spin at 100 miles per hour and produced significant oversteer.
The Type D was an ancestor to the modern Le Mans prototypes that would emerge in the following decades. The Horch plant, in which the Auto Union race shop was located, served as a hiding place for around eighteen Auto Union team cars during the latter half of World War II. The Union Type D featured a rear-wheel-drive and a rear-mid engine setup, something that was very uncommon back in the day.
The Russians discovered these automobiles in 1945, and they were transported back to Moscow. However, five vehicles have been recovered so far, and they range from collections of parts to nearly complete cars. The majority of the vehicles were likely reduced to scrap metal.
Audi RS7
The 2022 Audi RS7 is an extravagant and opulent super-high-performance hatchback. How is it that something so seductive and powerful shares a body design with the Chevy Spark, which is so awkward and feeble? As with the A7 and S7 models upon which the RS7 is based, Audi equips these elegant four-doors with a hatch for increased utility. Still, with wide haunches and a 591-horsepower twin-turbo V8, the RS7 aims both to be noticed and to move quickly. The hottest of hatchbacks never seems uncontrollable or unrefined, despite its fast handling. Instead, its cabin radiates opulence, lavishing passengers with luxurious trimmings and upscale amenities.
It is a big coupé with four seats and four doors, and it has front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. This RS7 performance car Sportback can reach a top speed of 155 mph and can reach 62 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds thanks to the 597 horsepower that is provided by the dual turbocharged, 4L, 32-valve, quad-cam V8 gasoline engine. It has a curb weight of 2,005 kg, which allows it to obtain an average of 29.7 mpg, and its fuel tank has a capacity of 75 liters, so it can travel 489 miles before needing to be refilled. It is equipped with an automatic transmission with eight speeds. The maximum cargo capacity is 510 kilograms, and the luggage space is 535 liters, although it can be increased to 1,390 liters in order to accommodate heavier loads (via Audi).
Audi RS Q8
This Audi RS Q8 made its debut in dealership showrooms in 2020. It is Audi's beautiful amalgamation of an executive sedan and a thriller SUV. The luxury SUV has five seats and five doors, and it has all-wheel drive and a front-mounted engine. This RS Q8's dual turbocharged 4 Litre 32v quad-cam V8 petrol engine with electric assistance produces a total of 591 BHP and speeds it to 62 mph in 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph. It has a curb weight of 2,315 kg, achieves an average of 23.3 miles per gallon, and can travel 435 km before the fuel tank's 85-liter capacity needs to be refilled. Audi RS Q8 is equipped with an automatic transmission with eight speeds. The maximum cargo capacity is 700 kilograms, and the luggage space is 605 liters, but it can be increased to 1,755 liters in order to accommodate greater loads.
The RS Q8 has a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine that produces 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. It pairs with the Quattro all-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed automatic, and there's also a 48-volt hybrid system to improve fuel efficiency. In November 2019, Audi set a record at the Nürburgring race course with a camouflaged prototype of the RS Q8. When we tested the RS Q8, it blasted to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds, only 0.1 seconds behind the far more expensive Urus.
Audi RS6 Avante
The RS6 Avant from Audi had only modest tweaks for the 2022 model year (via Audi USA). The inside now comes with Carbon Twill as the new standard trim material. A vehicle equipped with an RS-design package comes with one-of-a-kind floor mats, black seatbelts with colorful borders, and more surfaces coated in racy microsuede. A pair of black wheels measuring 22 inches in diameter is added to both the Carbon and Black Optic packages. There is also the option of titanium wheels. Additionally, purchasers have the option of adding Dynamic Ride Control to the suspension of their RS6 Avant, which should help reduce body roll and improve the vehicle's handling.
In 2019, this Audi A6 RS 6 Avant made its debut in retail outlets worldwide. It takes the place of the Audi RS6 cod Avant from 2014. It is a huge estate with five doors and a front-mounted engine with all-wheel drive. RS 6 Avant's twin-turbocharged 4L 32-valve quad-cam V8 petrol engine propels the vehicle to 62 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 155 miles per hour. The engine produces a total of 591 brake horsepower. It has a curb weight of 2,075 kilograms, achieves an average of 24.1 miles per gallon, and can travel 386 kilometers before the fuel tank in it needs to be refilled. The tank's capacity is 73 liters. It is equipped with an automatic transmission with eight speeds.
Audi RS6 5.0 TFSI quattro
The high-performance station wagon is a species that is on the verge of disappearing. After making its debut as an all-new model in the previous year, this Audi RS6 has rapidly made its way into the top ten of the wish lists maintained by automotive writers located all over the world. This spacious and family-friendly station wagon is propelled by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that generates 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in merely 3.5 seconds, all while enveloping its passengers in premium luxury.
This particular Audi A6 RS6 5.0 TFSI Quattro was manufactured between 2008 and 2011. It belongs to generation A6, began with C6 and ended with 4F. It's a spacious saloon with four doors and a front-mounted engine, and it has five seats in total. This RS6 5.0 TFSI Quattro can reach a top speed of 155 mph and can reach 62 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds thanks to the dual turbocharged 5L 40 valve quad-cam V10 gasoline engine that produces 572 brake horsepower. It has a curb weight of 2,050 kilograms, obtains an average of 20.3 miles per gallon, and has a range of 357 miles before the fuel tank, which has a capacity of 80 liters, needs to be refilled. It is equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission. It has a maximum payload capacity of 505 kg and a maximum luggage capacity of 546 liters.
Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus quattro
This vehicle is designed, developed, and manufactured solely by Audi Sport GmbH (formerly known as quattro GmbH), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Audi AG that specializes in the production of high-performance automotive components. The vehicle is based on the platform used by the Lamborghini Gallardo and is currently being used by the Huracán. The R8 utilizes an aluminum monocoque that is constructed using space frame principles. The R8's fundamental construction is based on the Audi Space Frame, which was designed and developed by Audi. The automobile is manufactured by Audi Sport GmbH in a factory that has recently undergone renovations at Audi's "aluminum site" in Neckarsulm, located in Germany.
This particular Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus Quattro was manufactured between 2015 and 2018. It is a member of the R8 generation 4S family. It took the place of the 2012 Audi R8 V10 plus and received a refresh for the 2019 model year in the form of the 2019 Audi R8 Coupé V10 performance Quattro. It is all-wheel-drive with a rear mid-mounted engine, two doors, and two seats in its sports coupé configuration. This R8 Coupé V10 plus Quattro has a top speed of 205 mph and can reach 62 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds thanks to its naturally aspirated 5.2L 40-valve quad-cam, V10 gasoline engine that produces 602 brake horsepower (via Hindustan Times).
Audi S8
Since there is no RS 8, the Audi S8 is the quickest and most exclusive version of the A8 that can be purchased. It occupies the same position at the top of the range as the other Audi S and RS models. The normal A8 saloon serves as the foundation for the S8, which features a more powerful twin-turbocharged 4L V8 engine with 563 horsepower in addition to the typical subtle but purposeful aesthetic alterations that are made to the outside. Unique alloy wheels, silver detailing on the grille, lower body trim and door mirror caps, inconspicuous badging, and four tailpipes are some of the exterior features, while the approach that Audi takes to interior design appears to embody the concept of understated elegance. In comparison to the previous iteration of the S8 Plus, which produced 600 horsepower, the power output of this model is actually lower, but the torque production has been raised to 800 Nm.
It's a 4-door luxury saloon with five seats that has all-wheel drive and is powered by a front-mounted engine. The twin-turbocharged 4L 32v quad-cam V8 petrol engine of this S8 plus cod Quattro produces 597 BHP and drives the vehicle to 62 mph in 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 190 mph, before shutting down. With a curb weight of 2,065 kg, it obtains an average fuel economy of 28.2 miles per gallon and has a range of 508 miles before requiring a refill of its tank (via Audi).
Audi RS e-tron GT
2021 was the year that saw the debut of this Audi RS e-Tron GT in dealership showrooms. Since 2020, Audi had been teasing the production of the brand's first all-electric cars under the umbrella of its sub-brand e-Tron. After the successful release of the e-Tron and e-Tron Sportsback SUVs, Audi released its third all-electric car: The e-Tron GT as an executive sedan vehicle. The RS e-Tron GT concept prototype was first teased at the 2018 Los Angeles Motor Show and again at the 2019 Geneva Motor show. Finally, in 2020, the German giant released pictures of the actual production model of the RS e-Tron GT, and interestingly, the design retained almost all the visual cues from the concept prototype.
The executive sports saloon with four doors can seat five people and has an aggressive-looking design, with a muscular body and angular arches throughout the design language. The RS e-Tron GT has an electric powertrain that generates 637 brake horsepower and can reach a top speed of 155 miles per hour. It can reach 62 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds. With a curb weight of 2,347 kilograms, it achieves kWh/100 miles (122.3 MPGe) on average and has a range of 256 miles before the 93.4 kWh battery needs to be recharged. It features an automated gearbox with two speeds for your convenience. There is a capacity of 350 liters for luggage as well, making it a practical choice for enthusiasts (via Audi).
Audi R8 LMX
This Audi R8 LMX was manufactured between the years 2014 and 2015. It is a component of the R8 42nd generation. Originally released in 2010, it is a facelift of the Audi R8 GT 5.2 FSI Quattro and was superseded in 2015 by a new generation R8 Coupé V10 plus Quattro, introduced in 2016. Interestingly, The Audi R8 LMX was the world's first production car with laser high beam technology (via Audi).
It has an all-wheel drive, a rear mid-mounted engine, two doors, and two seats in its sports coupé configuration. This R8 Coupé LMX is equipped with a naturally aspirated 5.2 liters 40-valve quad-cam V10 gasoline engine that generates 562 brake horsepower. It can reach 62 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 199 miles per hour. With a curb weight of 1,670 kilograms, it achieves an average of 14.2 miles per gallon and has a range of 234 miles before the gasoline tank needs to be refilled. It is equipped with a 7-speed automatic transmission. There is a maximum payload capacity of 225 kilograms, and the luggage space is 100 liters, making it somewhat practical amidst its sporty nature.
Audi R15 TDI
Audi R15 TDI, more commonly known as Audi R15, is a Le Mans racing car developed by the sports division of Audi. It is a successor of the former Le Mans racing prototype by Audi- The R10 TDI. The R15 TDI employs a turbocharged diesel engine, albeit its V10 engine is physically smaller than the R10's V12 engine. The smaller engine is positioned closer to the center of the vehicle than in the R10, resulting in a more neutral weight distribution that gives the vehicle greater cornering agility than its predecessor. The vehicle was first tested in December 2008 and debuted in competition at the 12 Hours of Sebring race on March 21, 2009. The R15 started off on the right foot by winning the 12 Hours of Sebring and creating a new racing record.
Over 590 bhp and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque are produced by the R15 TDI's 5.5-liter (336-cubic-inch) Turbocharged Direct Injection (TDI) turbodiesel V10 engine (via Racecar Engineering). The electrical system employs a lithium-ion battery, a first for Audi sports prototypes, as well as LED headlights and an exclusive set of LED rear lights located on the rear wing endplate. Three R15 TDIs competed in the 2009 24 Hours of Le Mans under the direction of Joest Racing. Peugeot's 908 HDi FAP claimed the top two positions in the 24-hour race, interrupting Audi's five-year winning streak with the gasoline-powered R8 that began in 2004.
Audi R8 Spyder V10
The open-top version of Audi's R8 supercar is a beastly creation, like a cross between a manga cartoon from the 1980s and a sci-fi movie set in the far future. A gloss black finish can be seen on the lower front lip spoiler, exhaust surround, and rocker sill inlay of the R8 model with rear-wheel drive. On the Quattro, these components have a matte titanium finish by default, but customers have the option to purchase a carbon fiber finish instead. In addition, the mirror housings, rear spoiler, side blades, and engine-compartment trim on the Quattro model are all made of carbon fiber, whereas on the RWD variant, the side blades are gloss black.
The year 2021 marked the debut of this Audi R8 Spyder V10 performance RWD in dealership showrooms (via Audi). It is a member of the R8 generation 4S family. It is a two-door, mid-engined sports roadster that has rear-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive. In this R8 Spyder V10 performance RWD, the naturally aspirated 5.2 Litre 40v quad-cam V10 petrol engine produces 562 BHP and drives the vehicle from zero to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, before reaching its top speed of 203 miles per hour. In spite of its heavy curb weight of 1,695 kg, it manages 21.7 mpg on average and can go 381 miles before requiring a refill of its fuel tank. It is equipped with a 7-speed automatic transmission (via Audi).
Audi TT
Labeled as one of the sports cars by the German automaker, the Audi TT is a two-door sports car that has been on the market since 1998. Build over three generations and currently living its third generation, the Audi TT has always been available as a two-door two-seater coupe as well as roadster. the design of the Audi TT began in 1994 at the Volkswagen Design Center in California, USA (via Forbes). Designed by J Mays and Freeman Thomas, the car's first concept prototype was displayed at the 1995 Frankfurt Motor Show.
Talking about the mechanics, Audi TT shares its platform and powertrain layout with other Volkswagen mates and equips a front-wheel-drive or Quattro four-wheel-drive system. the first Audi TT was available with a 1.8-liter inline-4 turbocharged engine mounted transversely. The powerhouse could produce 222 horsepower and the KO4 turbocharger, a larger intercooler, and dual exhaust tailpipes added to its performance. The latest generation of the Audi TT was introduced in the Geneva Motor Show in 2014. Based on the Volkswagen Group MQB platform, the car is available with TFSI (petrol) and TDI (diesel) options. The former is a 2.0-liter unit that produces 227 horsepower and 272 lb-ft of peak torque output. The latter is a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine capable of producing 181 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. Both the engine options come with Audi's Quattro four-wheel-drive system (via Audi).
Audi R8 Le Mans Prototype
The Audi R8 LMP is a Sports Prototype race car that was developed for Sportscar racing in 1999 as a rebuild of their Audi R8R (open-top LMP) and Audi R8C models (closed-top LMGTP). The 2000 and following versions of the Audi R8 were extremely successful, winning numerous races and championships until the 2006 season. Having won the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, and 2005, it is considered by some to be the greatest successful sports vehicle of all time (with such greats as the Porsche 956/962). Five consecutive Le Mans victories were only broken by the Bentley Speed 8 in 2003 when the Audi R8 finished third.
Audi Motorsport and Joest Racing collaborated to design the R8 LMP, a Le Mans Prototype that will compete in the LMP-900 class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and in the American Le Mans Series. The R8 LMP, which was equipped with a 3.6L FSI (Fuel Stratified Injection) V8 engine, was victorious at the 24 Hours of Le Mans five times (in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, and 2005) and took home the overall season championship in the American Le Mans Series six times (2000-2005). The R8 LMP reached a top speed of 338 kilometers per hour during its time in competition (210 mph). The R8 LMP was directly responsible for creating and releasing the R8 road vehicle in 2006, which has since become extremely successful.
Audi RS 6 Avant C8
With manufacturing starting from 2019, This particular Audi RS6 performance cod Avant belongs to the C8 generation of the A6 family. The Audi RS6 Avant has been updated with a new exterior design with lots of cuts and creases throughout the body that add to the sporty appeal of the car. It is a huge estate with five doors, making it both practical and fun to drive.
This RS6 performance model Avant can reach a top speed of 155 mph and can reach 62 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds, thanks to the dual turbocharged 4.0-liter DOHC V8 engine that produces 592 brake horsepower along with a peak torque output of 590 lb-ft. With a curb weight of 2,025 kilograms, it obtains 29.4 miles per gallon on average and has a range of 485 miles before the fuel tank needs to be refilled. The powerhouse of the RS 6 Avant C8 is further mated to a mild-hybrid system boosted by a 48V motor that adds an extra 16 bhp to the overall numbers. automatic transmission with eight speeds. The maximum cargo capacity is 555 kilograms, and the luggage space is 565 liters, but it can be increased to 1,680 liters to accommodate heavier loads.
Audi S4
The Audi S4 is the high-performance version of the regular executive class A4 sedan. The first S4 developed by the german giant was actually a high-speed version of the Audi 100 saloon and was built between 1991 and 1994. Since 1997, all the Audi S4s have been based on the A4 sedan with an upgraded engine and performance-oriented specs. Changes in the more powerful Audi S4 include a more powerful internal combustion engine, a larger and upgraded braking system, a stiffer suspension system meant for high-speed drives, and bigger alloy wheels. The Audi S4 remains the luxurious top-of-the-line variant of Audi's A4 family, except for the markets where the even mightier Audi RS 4 is available.
The first production variant of the Audi S4 equipped the C4 powertrain which incorporated a 2.2-liter inline-4 engine with an intercooler and turbocharger. For ultimate performance, the engine was further mated to an advanced electronic control unit sourced by Bosch Motronic. The powerhouse of the car was attached to a five and six-speed manual gearbox for the European markets, while a four-speed automatic transmission system was soon available for the international market.
The current generation of the S4 equips the latest B9 powertrain, which has a 3.0-liter V6 engine with a direct fuel injection system and a twin-turbo charger. It is potent enough to produce 349 horsepower along with 369 lb-ft or torque output. From a standstill, the car can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 4.2 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph which is electronically limited (via Audi Media Center).
Audi Quattro
First displayed at the Geneva Auto Show in 1980, Audi Quattro was a road and rally car developed by the German auto giant as a four-wheel-drive car. The name is also used by the company to refer to the four-wheel-drive system across all the models in Audi's lineup. Interestingly, Audi Quattro was the first race car that actually had the first mover's advantage as it took the advantage of the then-tweaked rule in competitive racing that allowed rally cars to equip a four-wheel-drive terrain system. The car went on to in two consecutive titles in the race competitions and as an honor to the success of the Audi Quattro, all the successive Audi cars with a four-wheel-drive terrain system were badged with Quattro and the trend continues till date.
Developed by Audi's lead engineer Jörg Bensinger, the high-performance car was equipped with a front-mounted turbocharged engine. The inline-5 cylinder engine was a 2.1-liter SOHC with an intercooler and turbocharger. It could produce 197 hp along with 210 lb-ft of peak torque output at around 3,500 rpm. Result: The car could sprint from 0-62 mph in 7.2 seconds and claim a top speed of 137 mph. The Quattro system in the car or the four-wheel-drive terrain was initially handbuilt by the technicians at Audi on a dedicated production line. Throughout the 11 years of production, the German automaker produced a total of 11,452 Audi Quattros.