Why You Probably Won't See Nicolas Cage Driving A Ferrari

The 2003 Ferrari Enzo was just one of a handful of Ferraris that Cage owned before falling into financial despair. However, Cage says he never declared bankruptcy, of which he seems very proud.

The big red machine that is Ferrari might not see it that way, though. Unlike most other cars, you simply can't just wake up one morning and buy a Ferrari off the lot. There are, in fact, a host of requirements and expectations that a person must meet to be allowed to purchase one of the iconic sports cars. And it would appear that Cage may have broken more than a few of those unwritten rules over the years.

One of the more important ones is protecting the brand and the culture surrounding the company. Much like Ferrari holds its employees accountable for their actions, owners must also hold themselves to a higher standard, because they become brand ambassadors for the Italian automaker after their purchases. The last thing Ferrari wants to see is an owner of one of their cars doing something that could negatively impact how the general public views its cars, and, by default, the company's image.