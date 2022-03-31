Why Twitter Is Slamming Dyson's Wearable Air-Purifier
Dyson recently announced the upcoming release of Zone, a personal air purifier/active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones combo. The peculiar-looking device provides the wearer with filtered air wherever they go, but the way it works may be a little controversial in times of a pandemic. Naomi Wu, a technology YouTuber from China, pointed out on Twitter that the Dyson Zone could prove to be dangerous — not to the person who wears it, but to everyone around them.
The controversy stems from the way the device works. This is a head-mounted air purifier that you can take with you wherever you go. At a time when air pollution is a problem in pretty much all urban areas, Dyson decided that it's time to let people breathe clean air not just in their homes, but also when they're out and about. In order to make that possible, Dyson created the Zone.
The contraption comes with a mouth-and-nose plastic covering that connects directly to the ANC headphones. On each headphone, Dyson installed powerful miniature fans that suck in the air from all around you and then send it through a series of powerful filters. The air is then expelled directly over your face, ensuring that when you're breathing, it's only 99% clean air. Dyson claims the Zone is able to remove up to 99% of harmful pollutants from the air, including bacteria, pollen, gas, and dust. This leads us to the source of the problem: if you're only breathing clean air, what happens to the air you breathe out?
Safe for the wearer, but what about the rest of us?
Naomi Wu dives into the topic in a lengthy Twitter thread. The YouTuber points out an important flaw in the design of Dyson Zone, sarcastically referring to it as the "Snot Cannon" and the "Wearable Super Spreader Event." The flaw allegedly lies in the high-powered fans that help the device gather air to filter, but also expel the air that you breathe out, and then project it outward. This is much more powerful than simply breathing in someone's direction — the design makes it so that the air, and all the particles in it, escape the contraption in a much more urgent, targeted manner.
Wu likens this to spitting into a bottle for a day and then spraying that on people the next day with a spray nozzle. Disgusting as the image may be, it's not that far from the reality of the way Dyson Zone works. Over the last two years, a lot of new information has been well studied and documented, proving just how dangerous it is to violently expel air that could carry the virus. Wu brings up an example of hand dryers in public bathrooms. A study shows that jet air dryers spread up to 3005 virus particles, whereas a simple paper towel only carries around 15. The Dyson Zone works in a similar way to a jet air dryer, only it collects the virus straight from the wearer's mouth and nose, making it potentially even more dangerous to use.
Dyson saw the thread, but didn't reply
Of course, there are people that disagree with Wu. After all, if one feels unwell, it's best to stay home and not use the Dyson Zone in the first place. However, in the case of COVID-19, a lot of people are not even aware that they carry the virus and end up infecting others without knowing. Using the Dyson Zone powers that up a little more. The way the Dyson Zone handles air is especially a problem indoors where it can potentially spread the virus to an even greater number of people than if the wearer was simply breathing without a mask.
Wu draws attention to the fact that Dyson started working on the Zone well before the pandemic ever began. The engineering and research started six years ago in 2016, and since then, the company has gone through more than 500 prototypes of the device before settling on the one that will eventually hit the market this year. However, in 2016, Dyson didn't yet know what we all know now — that the so-called "bad air" could come from within and not just from living in an area with high air pollution.
Aside from the controversial nature of the product, it's getting slammed on Twitter for its design. It's hard to imagine wearing the Dyson Zone without catching more than a few strange looks and perhaps scaring (or amusing) a few children. It looks like it belongs in a sci-fi movie, but later this year, it will be available in stores for everyone to try out. Dyson hasn't commented on the controversies brought up by Naomi Wu. The company definitely saw the thread, however, because it replied to a person who said they'd like to own the device for themselves.