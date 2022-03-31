Why Twitter Is Slamming Dyson's Wearable Air-Purifier

Dyson recently announced the upcoming release of Zone, a personal air purifier/active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones combo. The peculiar-looking device provides the wearer with filtered air wherever they go, but the way it works may be a little controversial in times of a pandemic. Naomi Wu, a technology YouTuber from China, pointed out on Twitter that the Dyson Zone could prove to be dangerous — not to the person who wears it, but to everyone around them.

The controversy stems from the way the device works. This is a head-mounted air purifier that you can take with you wherever you go. At a time when air pollution is a problem in pretty much all urban areas, Dyson decided that it's time to let people breathe clean air not just in their homes, but also when they're out and about. In order to make that possible, Dyson created the Zone.

The contraption comes with a mouth-and-nose plastic covering that connects directly to the ANC headphones. On each headphone, Dyson installed powerful miniature fans that suck in the air from all around you and then send it through a series of powerful filters. The air is then expelled directly over your face, ensuring that when you're breathing, it's only 99% clean air. Dyson claims the Zone is able to remove up to 99% of harmful pollutants from the air, including bacteria, pollen, gas, and dust. This leads us to the source of the problem: if you're only breathing clean air, what happens to the air you breathe out?