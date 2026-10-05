New Kia Sportage Prototype Spotted: Here's What We Know

The Kia Sportage is among the most ubiquitous compact crossovers on the road today, debuting for model year 1995 to compete against cars like the Toyota RAV4, Geo Tracker, and so on. And over the course of five generations so far, not much has changed in this philosophy — give people a fun, practical SUV-alike with the footprint of a normal car and plenty of quirky features. Apparently people are liking what Kia's putting out, as well, considering 2025 marked record sales for the Sportage, to the tune of 182,823 vehicles sold, with no signs of slowing. But, as we all know, nothing lasts forever, especially in today's ever-evolving automotive climate.

Enter the all-new Sportage, or what we can glimpse of it, at least, in this new set of spy shots provided to SlashGear. Presumably this will be the 2028 model year, as the 2027 is already available for sale in the U.S. at least.

Stefan Baldauf / SlashGear

With Kia playing its Sportage cards close to its chest, we know little in terms of hard data about the new SUV. We do, though, know the Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tuscon are practically the same vehicle, just different brands; they have the same basic geometry, design philosophy, powertrain options, and general price points. So we can look at what the group is doing with the new-generation 2027 Tuscon and apply it with a fair degree of confidence here. That is to say, it'll likely be proportionately larger, feature the next-gen hybrid system, and utilize that familiar modern minimalist design architecture.