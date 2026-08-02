6 Disadvantages Of Biodiesel You Should Know Before Switching Fuel Types

In recent years, we've made good progress towards greener transportation -– hydrogen cars have hit the market, and we've seen a steady uptick in EV adoption. However, each technology has major problems, like a lack of charging infrastructure and aftermarket support. The answer to pollution from vehicles then, at least in the short term, seems to lie with biofuels. Unlike fossil fuels (which, as the name suggests, come from fossils), biofuels are made with things that were, until recently, living matter. For the vast majority of biofuels, this source living matter is plants –- things like sugarcane and spent cooking oil, for example –- but things like animal fat can also be used.

Biodiesel is a subcategory of biofuel, and it can be created from basically any triglyceride oil, such as sunflower oil, canola oil, and even animal fat like tallow. The process involves transesterification, which we'll explain in the next section, but it's basically a process that makes the organic matter into usable diesel. Furthermore, Biodiesel is widely available across the U.S., denoted by the "B" number at your pump. For instance, B5 has 5% biodiesel blended with conventional diesel, and federal law allows pumps to sell it without disclosing it to the customer. B20 contains between six and 20 percent biodiesel, and is comparatively harder to find; B100 is pure unblended biodiesel and you really only see commercial operators use this. If you're looking to find a biodiesel pump near you, you can use the Alternative Fueling and Charging Stations map, published by the U.S. Department of Energy.