5 Debunked Home Security Tech Myths Every Homeowner Should Know
Installing a quality home security system can make a world of difference for you and your loved ones. Over the years, we've seen the industry introduce breakthroughs that have not only strengthened the security of these systems but have also given homeowners greater levels of control in customizing how their homes are protected, allowing for a greater peace of mind. These innovations and the increased awareness of the importance of home security have resulted in a growing number of American households adopting a system of their own, with an estimated 39 million installations according to a recent study by SafeHome.org.
Despite this, the many misconceptions surrounding home security systems still halt countless others from scheduling an installation for themselves. Whether it be a practical reason surrounding cost or living situation, a misbelief regarding the nature of burglaries, or a lack of faith in the effectiveness of home security systems, there are plenty of reasons one might argue that getting one of these is a waste of time and money. But we're here to argue against those points. We'll be busting five of some of the most common home tech security myths and giving it to you straight as to why they don't hold water.
Home security systems costs too much
Back in the day, home security systems didn't come cheap with hefty installation costs, grueling monthly fees, and lengthy contracts. While we'd hesitate to call modern-day home security "cheap" per se, the wider array of security system options available to consumers means that you can more easily find a plan that best suits your budget.
Advancements in the performance and efficiency of home security systems have made way for more accessible and affordable choices for buyers. Nowadays, the median cost for the initial setup can range anywhere from $300 to $490 depending on which brand you choose, while monthly professional monitoring typically ranges from $10 to $20, although some services can go up to as much as $60. Self-monitoring can bring you down to as low as $4.99 to around $9.99 a month, with some services even letting you self-monitor for free.
Likewise, some companies offer DIY home security systems such as Arlo Home Security, SimpliSafe, and the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro, saving you tons in the long run, as you'll be free of installation costs, contracts, and often have optional monthly plans. Installing a home security system is a worthwhile investment, so take the time to look through the many choices at your disposal — you're bound to find something that works within your budget.
Pets will trigger the security system
Many home security systems rely on specialized sensors to detect motion, often covering a specified range and setting off an alarm when they sense something moving within the vicinity. But that raises the question, if it responds to the movement of a suspicious stranger, what's stopping it from activating as your dog or cat roams about the house?
Admittedly, this is a problem with more traditional motion sensors, as they are unable to make a strong distinction between human and animal movements. Security companies have accounted for our furry friends in more recent years and invested heavily in the creation of pet-immune motion sensors. These sensors recognize the movement patterns common in household pets while others such as the Ring Alarm can even detect the body heat signals given off by your animal. The sensitivity of these sensors can be adjusted to the weight of your pet, with most going up to 80 pounds.
Having a home security system with a pet is not only very doable but can prove to be lifesaving for your pet as well. Along with detecting intruders, modern security systems often come equipped with sensors that can pinpoint and alert you to hazards such as water leaks and carbon monoxide. When having to leave your pet at home while at work or on vacation, you'll have peace of mind knowing your companion is safe and sound.
Renters can't install home security systems
Let's say home security is something you've been seriously considering, but what's the point if you don't own the home you live in? It's no secret that renters are often burdened with a number of restrictions that greatly limit the ways they can customize their living space, let alone install a complex home security system. Thankfully, this is yet another problem that many modern-day home security companies have found a way to combat.
Of course, most renters won't be able to punch or drill holes in their walls the same way homeowners can. Nevertheless, there exist far less invasive alternatives out there for renters that provide just as much safety and functionality as the more extensive options.
Brands such as SimpliSafe, Ring, Abode Security, and even ADT among others are some of the top recommended picks for those renting a home or apartment. Many of these companies offer easy, inexpensive, no-contract DIY setups that come with sophisticated features such as cloud recording and smart tech compatibility. Whichever route you choose, be sure to first check with your leasing property as to what kind of systems are allowed.
Home security systems are easy to hack
While there are plenty of benefits to the increased connectivity of our home security systems, there's also some fear that naturally comes with this. Getting hacked is nothing anyone wants to experience, but it is a real danger that can have significant repercussions to your tech, privacy, and personal information. So, just how secure is your home security system against cyberattacks?
The good news is that most security companies are well aware of these potential dangers, and the chances of getting hacked by a cybercriminal through your security system is slim to none. Most brands come with advanced security and encryption capabilities that make it extremely difficult to break into your devices. As mentioned earlier, many services will even give you the option to self-monitor the system if you don't feel comfortable with the company monitoring it for you. Of course, it's a good idea to thoroughly research and then contact the company you're considering to get a better grasp of its security protocols.
Oftentimes, the most common instances of hackers finding their way into home security systems involves individuals who are familiar with the homeowner and house. Thus, the best way to stay secure is to be wary of who you give access to your home security system as well as any sensitive information pertaining to your personal details.
Security systems are unreliable
Even those who aren't skeptical of home security systems likely can't tell you every detail of how they operate. Due to this lack of awareness, it's easy to doubt the viability of home security systems, especially if you've ever watched a movie where all it took for a burglar to take out a security system was cutting some nearby phone wires. But in reality, of course, this is far from the case.
Whether you're using a professional setup or a DIY system, most modern home security systems are run wirelessly or on batteries as opposed to relying on phone lines, making it practically impossible for a criminal to shut down your service in such an effortless manner. Similarly, the belief that you need a landline phone in order to properly install a security system is also false given the wireless capabilities of most current home security systems.
Another common misconception is that burglars aren't phased by security systems, making them ineffective deterrents. This too is largely blown out of proportion and proven wrong by many studies, such as a 2013 study from UNC Charlotte that revealed that up to 83% of experienced criminals would ensure there was no security system in place before breaking in, and 60% stated they'd seek somewhere else to rob if an alarm was spotted. Even if these factors don't deter a criminal, any alarm set off will act as an alert to neighbors and any recorded images can later be used to identify the perpetrator.