5 Things That May Decrease The Value Of Your Classic Car

Classic cars can be worth quite a bit as the years go on, especially if you're keeping them properly restored. However, you want to make sure you don't go overboard and change too much about the car or you run the risk of its value dropping. Not everybody fixes up an old car with the intention of selling it, so if that sounds like it's describing you there's not a lot to worry about as you make the changes you want.

There's a big difference between restoring a car to something that becomes a daily driver versus something that gets shown off at car shows. Getting something road ready could require swapping out components like the brakes, transmission, brakes, and other things of that nature. While that could be necessary to get it running again, it can cause the vehicle to lose a lot of its initial charm and sink its value at the same time. That's not guaranteed to be the case, but there are many things you'll want to leave alone if you want a classic car to retain its value.