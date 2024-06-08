10 Tools You Should Think Twice About Buying From Lowe's
Lowe's is the first choice for many DIY gurus and professional handypeople. The home improvement retailer has countless locations throughout the U.S., and their convenience and affordability drive many through its doors.
Chances are that Lowe's will have all of the tools you'll need for a home remodel – including many underrated options — and we can't help but appreciate its top-notch selection. However, some of the tools sold at this home improvement retailer don't meet our standards for quality and price. A few tools may seem perfect for your project, but are just outside of your budget. Others may be budget-friendly, but fall short in quality. After a bit of research, you may find that some of the tools appearing at the top of your search aren't up to the task.
Buying a tool is easy — the research and price comparisons are the hard part. We've made this easier for you by listing the tools we believe you should think twice about buying from Lowe's.
DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Random Orbital Sander
The DeWalt XR 20-Volt Cordless Orbital Sander is a one-of-a-kind tool. This model has a brushless motor that gives it excellent run time and efficiency. Its variable speeds make it a fit for almost any project that comes across your workbench. The orbital sander has an 8-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad that can be replaced easily. It also has a dust-sealed switch to ensure a longer life and easy operation.
Take note, though: This product, which is retailing for $99 as of this writing, contains only the sander. If you don't already have them, you will need to buy a DeWalt 20v Max battery and charger. The DeWalt Powerstsack 20-V 2-Pack Lithium-ion batteries can be picked up from Lowe's at the listed price of $179.
However, you can save some change by purchasing the almost identical DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Sander at Thrift Nest instead. This model is only $71.42. While you may be used to heading to Lowe's for all of your must-have tools for your home garage, it is often worth digging a little deeper to find a better deal.
Metabo HPT 10-in 15-Amp Table Saw
The Metabo HPT 10-in 15-Amp Table Saw is a solid choice for any woodworking or carpentry job. Metabo, acquired by Hitachi in 2015, offers a great hybrid of an easily portable saw that is still sturdy enough for any job site. This 10-inch table saw has an oversized table for supporting all your materials, rack, and pinion fence adjustment for precision cutting, as well as a high capacity 10-inch 40-tooth carbide tipped blade. It is an excellent purchase ... if you can find it on sale.
You can find a better deal on this table saw on Amazon. Amazon offers this same product for $449, a decent savings from the Lowe's advertised price of $499, as well as many other discount opportunities to be found. You are better off looking online if you have your heart set on the Metabo HPT 10-in Table Saw.
If you're not interested in waiting for shipping, the Kobalt 10-in Portable Jobsite Table Saw is an amazing alternative. The Kobalt saw is designed for the job site. It has a 15-amp motor and carbide-tipped blade for strong, precise cutting. It also has a higher motor speed and larger right grip capacity than the Metabo. The Kobalt is about $150 cheaper, too.
EGO Power+ String Trimmer
If you have a yard, you need a quality trimmer. EGO offers a whole line of battery-powered trimmers to suit home and commercial needs. Your first instinct might be to choose the most powerful and customizable trimmer available. However, there are many EGO trimmer options, so it is difficult to choose the one that justifies switching from gas to battery-powered. The EGO Power+ String Trimmer is a very powerful, but heavy, tool. It may seem like an excellent heavy-duty alternative to gas-powered trimmers, but the extra power comes with extra weight.
Some reviewers on Lowes.com complained that the trimmer was difficult to use. While this EGO trimmer is best suited for commercial landscapers and professional handypeople, Amazon has a wide range of EGO trimmers available that may be better suited for home maintenance. For smaller trimming projects, we'd recommend checking out the Amazon options and thinking twice before purchasing the EGO Power+ String Trimmer at Lowe's. It's important to consider your needs, yard size, and intended usage before committing to the heaviest EGO available. In this case, the simpler option is the better one.
DeWalt Cordless Circular Saw
Working with wood is always demanding, requiring an accurate, high-quality, and reliable circular saw for almost every project. DeWalt has long been the go-to tool brand for woodworkers everywhere and its highly-rated 20-volt Max 6-1/2-in Cordless Circular Saw seems like a deal at Lowe's for $139. However, after a quick search on Amazon, you can find the same product for around $85. Because this is the bare tool, you can use that savings to buy some much-needed add-ons to enhance your toolkit and entire setup.
If you have your heart set on shopping at Lowe's, the Skil 15-Amp 7.25-inch Corded Circular Saw is an affordable alternative, retailing for under $70. If you don't mind using a corded circular saw and you need to use your Lowe's Reward Credit Card, the Skil is a cost-effective option that doesn't compromise on quality.
Craftsman Power Tool Combo Kit
Craftsman is a well-known name in the power tool industry, with a reputation that sparks strong opinions about the brand. Some will preach the gospel of Craftsman from the highest hill, and others would rather use children's tools before ever touching anything made by the company.
The Craftsman Power Tool Combo Kit is a particularly divisive release. Though first-time tool buyers and art students sing the praises of this combo kit, more experienced handymen are put off by the lack of power in these power tools. The kit includes two 2.0Ah batteries, which may seem like a good deal to the untrained eye. However, with regular and heavy use, the frequent need for recharging can be quite inconvenient.
This product is on the list because there are complaints about the quality of the components of this tool combo kit. While Craftsman is a reputable company, this kit may not make the grade. Though you can buy this product at Lowe's, consider the price and quality when making your purchase. Buying a tool combo kit like this one sparks the eternal debate between quality and convenience. For many, this kit is good enough, but true craftsmen require excellent tools.
Craftsman 11-Piece Combination Wrench Set
The Craftsman 11-Piece Combination Wrench Set has an impressive 4.9 out of 5 star user rating on Lowe's.com. Craftsman truly designed this set for versatility and convenience. The ratcheting function is exceptional for many types of projects, from auto work to standard fastening. This wrench set is also excellent for precise work in hard-to-reach places.
The 11-piece wrench set is finished in full-polished chrome, which provides a lustrous look while preventing corrosion. The comfortable grip on the Craftsman wrenches ensures that even the longest home improvement projects are more comfortable and enjoyable. This wrench set is so versatile that if you don't already have it, you'll probably want to grab one just to have around for the odd job.
The price may be the only thing stopping you from marching down to Lowe's and picking one up this weekend. The good news is that NAPA offers this wrench set at $53.18, compared to Lowe's $79.98. The almost $30 price difference shows that it pays to shop around. We always recommend considering quality, user experience, and price when making a purchase or looking for a deal. In this case, the price difference speaks for itself.
Worx MakerX Mini Glue Gun
Many DIY and crafting products require a reliable glue gun. Crafters starting their search may discover the Worx MakerX Mini Glue Gun at Lowe's. The glue gun is lightweight and compact, promising precision in tight spaces. The LED temperature indicator ensures accurate and quick heating. At $31.98, this glue gun may seem like the best choice for your crafting needs. However, you will quickly realize that this product as advertised only comes with the tool and 10 glue sticks. After that, you'll still need to purchase the battery for $69.98 and the recommended tool hub.
By now it may seem ridiculous to buy a mini glue gun for over $100, especially since this tool received 4.3 out of 5 stars on Lowe's.com. Most of the complaints described the tool as not very ergonomic, difficult to use, and the fact that the gun isn't exactly cordless — it must be plugged into the battery using a cord.
Despite some of the drawbacks, the Worx MakerX 20V Mini Glue Gun does receive some praise. Many customers remarked that the pressure head and quick heating time make it an outstanding choice for smaller projects. However, the price tag and lack of battery make it a tough purchase to justify. If you need this MakerX glue gun, consider buying a more complete crafting set from the Worx site.
Craftsman Benchtop Planer
The Craftsman 12.25-in W 15-Amp Benchtop Planer is an affordable tool that's perfect for every woodworker. Its 15-Amp motor can handle both hard and softwood. At 8,000 RPM, it can make up to 16,000 cuts per minute, and its steel two-knife quick-change cutter makes for trouble-free operation.
Ideal for dimensioning lumber to your desired thickness, the Craftsman Benchtop Planer is a suitable basic planer. This option is well priced at $349 at Lowe's, but we found it for much cheaper. Bigeasymart.com offers the same planner for $296.65. Shipping is free on orders over $25. So, what's the catch? You just have to wait 5-10 days for the tool to arrive.
If you don't feel like waiting, however, consider the Wen Benchtop Planer with a 15-amp motor, 6-inch thickness capacity, and two reversible blades. The Wen offers many of the same benefits for a slightly cheaper price. Though the price difference isn't as drastic as shopping at Bigeasymart, for $317.73, the Wen is solidly constructed and still available at your local Lowe's.
Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanics Tool Set
The Craftsman Versastack Mechanics Tool Set is one no DIY mechanic should be without. Lowe's offers this comprehensive set that has everything you might need, like durable sockets, wrenches, ratchets, hex keys, and other accessories, to meet your needs. The smoothly integrated drawer mechanism and stackability of the case make this tool set a great fit in garages with limited space.
There are so many options for tool sets out there. Lowe's is an excellent choice if you want to walk in the door and pick out something you know you will use. If you want the best price with the best complete product set, however, it is worth shopping around online. Amazon's fast shipping also saves you a trip to the store.
Craftsman's 230-piece Mechanics Tool Set is a solid investment to enhance your tool collection, but note that this tool set is priced at $219 on Lowe's.com and $199 on Amazon. While not a massive price difference, it might make you think twice about picking it up at Lowe's. Branching out and going for that online deal is the best way to add to your tool collection without breaking the bank.
Lenox Plumbing Tongue and Groove Pliers
You need high-quality construction, a handle grip, and quick adjustment when looking for a new set of pliers. The speed of adjustment increases the usability of your pliers and makes the experience far more pleasant and efficient. Lowe's has many options for high-performing pliers, and a few stand out from the crowd.
The Lenox 12-in Quick-Adjust V-Jaw Pliers are built for speed. They have a quick-adjust mechanism that uses a slide and press for greater adaptability. It closes with a simple push of the handle. They are also plated in chrome to prevent corrosion. Lenox advertises a thin jaw profile for comfort when working in tight spaces.
However, some customers have commented that the quick-adjust mechanism leaves much to be desired. At $21, the Lenox 12-in Quick-Adjust V-Jaw Pliers won't send you into crippling debt, but you should be wary when adding these pliers to your cart. At 4.2 out of 5 stars, you might be better off shifting your attention to another part of the store. The Knipex Water Pump 7.25-in Home Repair Tongue and Groove Pliers are an alternative. While they are within the same price range, the reviews and features of the Knipex pliers make them a better choice for extended use.
How did we come up with this list?
For this list, we scoured the internet looking for the best deals on tools based on price and quality. Where applicable, we provided some alternatives to tools you may not have heard much about. Ultimately, you know your project better than anyone else. Lowe's is a go-to for many, but we've proven here that there may be better choices, whether online or in your town. Go beyond brand loyalty. Just because a major power tool brand or model has been in your rotation for years, doesn't mean it's not worth another look.
When buying a new tool, ensure you fully understand what you need for your project. Consider not only the convenience of purchasing a tool, but also the work you'll be doing, the length of time you will be using it, and any personal restrictions you may have, such as mobility or strength limitations. It is ideal to test each product in person to gain the best understanding of how you will use it. It is also valuable to use online resources.
Forum sites like Reddit are excellent places to review customer feedback regarding a specific tool or brand, while YouTube often provides real-time reviews of tools by experts. Take advantage of all of your resources, online and offline, when making tool purchases.