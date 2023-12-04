This KODA Power Station Deal Will Give Any Workbench, Garage Or Campsite An Upgrade
TL;DR: The KODA Power Station features wireless charging, multiple outlets and ports, and a powerful light for just $59.99 (reg. $85).
The KODA Power Station makes it easy to get charged up, replacing the simple power strip with a plug-in multitool.
The first step in turning a power strip into a power station is KODA's many ports. Down the center, you'll find four USB ports and, on either side, two GFCI three-prong plugs. Plus, on top, there's a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad underneath the LED light. The KODA can handle a load of up to 15 amperes and 1800 watts, providing plenty of room to run your tools.
A work light, a power strip, and a wireless charger all in one
The LED light, rated for up to 50,000 hours, puts out 640 lumens. It also has a 180-degree rotation, making it easy to adjust, with a color temperature of 5000K to keep the light easier on your eyes. The rugged casing also has multiple mounting options built in, with a handle for hanging and carrying and tripod mounting options to get the light right where you need it.
At 12.6" high by 12.6" tall, with a width of 4.2" at the base, it easily fits in camp bags and work kits.
Gift a power strip upgrade with the KODA Power Station while it's on sale for $59.99 (reg. $85) through December 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT — though to ensure on-time holiday delivery, order by December 7.
