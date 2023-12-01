These Award-Winning Translation Earbuds Are On Sale And Feel Almost Magical
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: Translate 37 different languages in real time with a set of low-profile Mymanu CLIK S Translation Earbuds, offered at the exclusive sale price of just $89.97 until December 3 during this Cyber Monday sale.
You'll discover that they can actually translate languages, making them game-changing for anyone who travels or encounters foreign language speakers.
To get started, you simply download the exclusive MyJuno app to your iOS or Android phone, pair your Mymanu CLIK S earbuds, and then turn them on. As long as you have a Wi-Fi or a cellular internet connection, you can translate via speech-to-text and text-to-speech technology.
Useful at home or when traveling around the world
Let's say you are on a trip to Italy and sitting in a restaurant. The waiter doesn't speak English, but that won't matter. You just pop in your Mymanu CLIK S earbuds to understand what your waiter is saying. Or, if you attend business meetings with partners from around the globe, these earbuds could help you break down any language barriers that exist.
This is a groundbreaking technology that can translate 37 different languages, last up to 10 hours per charge, and comes with a charging case that increases operational time to 30 hours. It was even a 2019 CES Innovation Awards Honoree.
Get a pair of Mymanu CLIK S Translation Earbuds for just $89.97 during our Cyber Monday sale, but only until 11:59 p.m. PT on December 3.
Prices subject to change.