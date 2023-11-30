This Smart Visual Ear Cleaner Deal Is Like A Livestream For Your Ear Canal
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: Visualize and clean the inside of your ears with this Smart Visual Ear Cleaner, on sale for just $29.97 during our Cyber Monday Sale.
This device allows you to look inside your ear and clean the canal with far more precision than you otherwise could. Download the free companion app to your iOS or Android device and pair it with the Smart Visual Ear Cleaner. After that, you simply insert the device into your ear and get a live view on your phone in 1080p Full HD what's going on in your ears.
We've all heard the horror stories about why pushing a Q-tip or other cotton bud style cleaner into the ear is a bad idea. This video-streaming probe gives a far more useful glimpse into what might be blocking your ear canal.
Easy to use and flexible, too
Then, to get rid of any wax build-up, the package also comes with six silicon spoons perfectly designed to scoop out any offending particles. The spoons are soft and safe for use in both adults and children. They're comfortable, won't scratch or damage your ears' most sensitive components, and are easily cleaned with water or alcohol when finished.
Then, when you're done with your ears, you can use the device for other personal care needs. You can use it to check your teeth, examine your mouth, check out your nasal passages, inspect the back of your scalp, and more. The device is lightweight and waterproof.
Pick up the Smart Visual Ear Cleaner for someone on your list for just $29.97 (reg. $39), no coupon codes required, through 11:59 p.m. PT on December 3.
Prices subject to change.