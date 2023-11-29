This Color-Changing LED Floor Lamp Deal Is The Affordable Fix To Dark Winter Nights
TL;DR: Light any space in over 16 million colors with this Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp from Lamp Depot, offered at the exclusive price of just $55.97 during our Cyber Week Sale.
All you do is set it up in the corner of your living area, plug it in, and turn it on. Simple as that. It's capable of lighting in over 16 million colors, with a collection of more than 300 different effects, and it has a remote control.
It's the perfect way to set the mood for any occasion. You can light your space in a soft white tone for everyday use, turn it to a dim purple for movie nights, or strobe through different colors when throwing a party.
Easy to install, easy to use
With so many other options on the table, there's almost no way that you couldn't find the right color or effect to suit a situation.
Since the lamp sits tight in the corner, it doesn't take up a lot of space. Even its support legs run along the adjoining walls, so it's unlikely to interfere with your existing layout. It features a weighted rubber bottom to prevent it from tipping or damaging your floors, and the power cord is 6.5 feet long.
Grab this Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp for the exclusively low price of just $55.97 (reg. $149) through December 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
