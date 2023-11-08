This Time-Limited Deal Cuts Microsoft Windows 11 Pro To Under $25 For Three PCs
Too many of us fall into a pattern of using our computers year after year without considering the importance of running the latest operating system. This holiday season is a great time to change that for yourself or a loved one, and at a bargain rate. For example, you can get Microsoft Windows 11 Pro on sale for just $24.97 (reg. $199) through November 9th.
First launched in late 2021, Windows 11 Pro has had the chance to prove its improvements over previous versions of Microsoft's OS, and it'll be available for use on up to three devices with this deal. It's designed to improve your computer's day-to-day performance and security capabilities, and ongoing updates are included.
With Windows 11 Pro, a user can take advantage of features like remote desktop access, which allows you to use the computer from anywhere. There are more business-friendly advantages with Windows 11 Pro, including virtualization technology, which allows for running multiple operating systems on a computer simultaneously.
Lock in improved security and performance on your PC
The security solutions featured in the Windows 11 Pro system are also quite attractive. Microsoft Information Protection helps keep your personal data divided from your work data. There's also Microsoft Information Protection Integration, which helps keep your info safe from data leaks. And it comes with BitLocker Encryption to keep the data on your hard drive safe.
Windows 11 Pro is trusted and respected by many, which is part of why it has an impressive 4/5 star rating on PC Magazine and TechRadar. Don't miss this opportunity to get it at a remarkable rate.
