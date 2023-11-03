This Affordable Kodak Film And Slide Scanner Deal Makes Saving Old Memories Easy
TL;DR: Preserve your family memories with the Kodak film and slide scanner. It's on sale and ships free for just $169.97 (reg. $224) with coupon code KODAK until November 9th.
As we ripped into the digital age, many old family slides and negatives have been sitting in an attic or basement collecting dust. While no one has wanted to throw them away, no one really knows what to do with them. This Kodak film scanner allows you to take those forgotten slides and negatives and view, edit, and convert them so they live in the digital world forever.
The Kodak Slide N Scan is on sale ahead of all the Black Friday mayhem for just $169.97 with free shipping through November 9th when you use code KODAK at checkout.
Works standalone or connected to your computer
It takes your old color and black-and-white negatives (135, 110, 126) and 50mm slides and lets you view, edit, and convert them.
The 14MP image sensor gives you the opportunity to enhance the resolution of your slides and negatives from 14MP to 22MP, which offers a more detailed, vivid view. The 5" LCD gives you a nice clear view of your memories immediately, allowing you to rotate the image and adjust color before saving them digitally.
Get the Kodak Slide N Scan film and slide scanner for just $169.97 (reg. $224) with free shipping until November 9th at 11:59 p.m. PT using code KODAK at checkout.
