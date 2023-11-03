This Affordable Kodak Film And Slide Scanner Deal Makes Saving Old Memories Easy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Preserve your family memories with the Kodak film and slide scanner. It's on sale and ships free for just $169.97 (reg. $224) with coupon code KODAK until November 9th.

As we ripped into the digital age, many old family slides and negatives have been sitting in an attic or basement collecting dust. While no one has wanted to throw them away, no one really knows what to do with them. This Kodak film scanner allows you to take those forgotten slides and negatives and view, edit, and convert them so they live in the digital world forever.

The Kodak Slide N Scan is on sale ahead of all the Black Friday mayhem for just $169.97 with free shipping through November 9th when you use code KODAK at checkout.