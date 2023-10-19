A Two-Pack Of Microsoft Office For Mac Lifetime Licenses Is Much Cheaper If You Act Fast
TL;DR: This two-pack of lifetime licenses to Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac is only available for the low price of $59.97 (reg. $439) through October 23.
In this fast-paced world, every minute counts when you need to be productive. Luckily, there are apps and software to help. And none out there are more popular than Microsoft Office: According to Statista, over a billion people use Microsoft Office's software. And there's good reason it's stayed so popular for so long, with its user-friendly apps helping keep tasks flowing at home or work.
Supercharge productivity for you and a friend with this limited-time deal on a two-pack of lifetime licenses to Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac. The two licenses have been price dropped to just $59.97 (reg. $439) only through October 23.
Six familiar apps perfect for students and home workers
You'll get access to six of the most popular apps Office has to offer, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. The purchase gives you instant delivery and download on one Mac each. These licenses require customers to update their OS to Version 11 Big Sur or later.
It's a great deal for families, students, and professionals looking to maximize their time and be more efficient at work, home, or school.
