This Cordless Vacuum Costs Hundreds Less Than Dyson Models
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: Dyson dupe? The JASHEN V18 has a powerful 350W brushless motor, strong battery life, and smart features, all for $208.99. That's a 37% markdown from its usual price.
There's no bigger cleaning turnoff than cords — they restrict movement, tangle up, create tripping hazards, and demand proximity to outlets. That's why you owe it to yourself to switch to a cordless vacuum cleaner.
If you think a $400+ Dyson is your only option, think again. The JASHEN V18 is only $208.99 (down from its full price of $336) with features that rival the big-name brand.
It's also built to not cause a ruckus with a quiet 350W brushless motor that provides powerful suction.
Cordless, hassle-free cleaning
Better yet, a 2,500 mAh battery cleans for up to 40 minutes on a single charge. Since it's removable, recharging is super convenient and you have the option to swap out a dead battery for a fully charged one (only one battery is included). When you're done tidying up, use a simple touch to empty the waste bin.
Another admirable feature? An LED screen displays the vacuum's power mode, remaining run time, and even reminds you when it's time to clean the filter. Included in the box are all these accessories:
- Lightweight aluminum vacuum tube
- Battery
- Filter
- Charging base and wall holder with all necessary mounting accessories
- 2-in-1 cleaning and dusting brushes for both tile and carpet
- Mini power brush
- Crevice nozzle
- LED floor head
- User manual
We love the JASHEN V18 not just because it's cordless, but since it weighs six pounds. Imagine never having to lug out your clunky, corded vacuum ever again. Find the JASHEN V18 350W cordless vacuum cleaner for just $208.99, a huge 37% saving, for a limited time.
Prices subject to change.