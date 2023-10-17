Organize Your Home Or Garage With More Than Half Off This Storage Rack
TL;DR: This 64-inch rack helps you organize your home or garage with spots for holding tools, accessories, and hoses. Save 52% when getting yours here.
Those who own a lot of cleaning, gardening, or garage tools know how difficult it is to stay organized. Need a little help? Mount this 64-inch rack on your home or garage wall for multifunctional storage. Currently, it's just $25.99 (reg. $54.99).
This tool organizer comes with: four rails that can be mounted separately or together; ten large steel hooks; ten small steel hooks; 20 plastic peg hooks; two heavy-duty straps; and all necessary hardware.
Storage that adapts to your needs
Each steel hook holds up to 15 pounds for storing brooms, mops, shovels, dustpans, hammers, and other tools. The plastic hooks can hold five and a half pounds each and are great for accessories like umbrellas, winter coats, and hats. Straps are designed to neatly store things like garden or air hoses weighing around 20 pounds.
Along with the obvious convenience of having your tools in one place, an organized space promotes productivity and less stress. This rack is even weatherproof, in case you need to mount it outside rather than in the garage or a mudroom.
Get and stay organized with this 64-inch customizable rack for your home or garage, now $25.99 (reg. $54.99).
