This 6-In-1 Charger Cable Is The One-Cord Fix For Students And Road Warriors

In addition to connecting so many devices at an attractive length, the cable also comes with ultra-fast charging capabilities. USB-C to USB-C connections with this cable can charge up to 100W, power supply depending, and iPhone charging can move faster at up to 18W. The cable is also built to support data at transfers as quickly as 480Mbps.

Business travelers might find this cable attractive for its versatility and efficiency. It could complement life on the road, especially with the ability to support power transfers, which means charging one device with the battery of another. The durable design of the cable is also a benefit. Braided copper wires inside are protected with aramid fiber, TPU cable guards, and nylon reinforcement.

The cable is rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers. One recent five-star review reads, "This is an excellent cable, fast as advertised."

This well-reviewed cable is only available at its current price through October 15th.

Get this InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable on sale for just $16.97 (reg. $39).