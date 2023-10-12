This AI Powered Voice-Over Tool Makes Creating Professional Videos Easy

TL;DR: Micmonster turns text into AI-generated voice-overs with over 600 voice options. A lifetime subscription is $49.97, 58% off, through October 15.

If you're any type of online creator — influencer, podcaster, gamer, or self-published author — you might be interested in a tool that allows you to turn ordinary text into quality AI voices: Micmonster.

Our version of Prime Day, Deal Days, runs through October 15. That means you have less than 72 hours to get your Micmonster lifetime subscription while it's just $49.97 (reg. $119).

Generating voice-overs is simple. Type or paste in your text and choose from a library of over 600 voices in various tones. Since Micmonster supports the use of multiple voices within a single project, you could assign portions to sound angry or cheerful or to whisper and shout. You'll also find voices in 140 different languages.