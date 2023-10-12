This AI Powered Voice-Over Tool Makes Creating Professional Videos Easy
TL;DR: Micmonster turns text into AI-generated voice-overs with over 600 voice options. A lifetime subscription is $49.97, 58% off, through October 15.
If you're any type of online creator — influencer, podcaster, gamer, or self-published author — you might be interested in a tool that allows you to turn ordinary text into quality AI voices: Micmonster.
Generating voice-overs is simple. Type or paste in your text and choose from a library of over 600 voices in various tones. Since Micmonster supports the use of multiple voices within a single project, you could assign portions to sound angry or cheerful or to whisper and shout. You'll also find voices in 140 different languages.
Micmonster (rated 4.7 out of 5 stars) has advanced editing tools that even supports adjusting the rate, pitch, emphasis, pauses, and custom pronunciations of your script. While AI-generated content may always have a subtle robotic feel, these functions were made to create more natural-sounding voices.
Your lifetime subscription includes a commercial license, meaning you're free to use the voices in any content. You could create voice-overs for YouTube videos, homemade audiobooks, or podcast episodes.
