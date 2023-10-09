Amplify Your Work Or Living Space With This Color Changing LED Corner Lamp Deal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: If you're looking for customizable lighting for your office or living space, look no further than this sleek LED corner floor lamp with more than 16 million color choices. It's only $57.97 (reg. $149) through October 15th.

This minimalistic LED corner floor lamp can be cycled through over 16 million colors, and will make a bright splash no matter whether it's in your office, living room, or bedroom. Between October 2nd through October 15th, we're running our own version of Amazon Prime Day where you can grab one of these coveted lamps for just $57.97, normally $149.99. Plus, it ships for free!

Don't have much room? Don't worry — this lamp is designed to snugly fit into any square corner. This allows you to add a touch of luxury to any room without having to rearrange or remove furniture and other decor. Since it's built with a high-end metal finish, it also doesn't take away from your space.