Save Your Film And Slides Easily With This Affordable Kodak Scanner Deal
TL;DR: Deal Days is our version of Prime Day, and it's your chance to get the Kodak Slide N Scan Film and Slide Scanner for only $169.97 with code KODAK. Be fast, though: this sale ends October 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
If you want to digitize your old photos and slides, try the Kodak Slide N Scan. This convenient film and slide scanner is on sale from October 2nd through October 15th for only $169.97 (reg. $224) with code KODAK.
This scanner is rated an average of 4.4/5 stars on Amazon and it can efficiently scan 50mm slides and color negatives into multiple safe file formats. This method of scanning does not damage the original slide, so you can still keep the original media for backup purposes too.
Convenient, flexible, and on sale for a limited time
This scanner comes with adapters for 50mm slides, along with film adapters for 110, 135, and 126 slides. A cleaning brush is included to clear any dust or buildup from the scanning port. While there's an integrated 5-inch screen for individual viewing of each scan, an HDMI cable included in the box makes connecting a TV or projector simple.
To save your photos for future projects, connect an SD card up to 32GB, or use a USB cable — also included in the box –to connect the scanner to a PC or Mac.
