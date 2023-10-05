Listen Anywhere With A Deal On Affordable Wireless Earbuds With Power Bank Feature

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Reduce noise and listen to music longer with these Flux 7 TWS earbuds with wireless charging case and power bank in black — only $22.97 (reg. $69) until October 15th.

Whether you're working out, commuting, or just relaxing, having a quality pair of wireless earbuds could be a game-changer. These black Flux 7 TWS Earbuds that come with a wireless charging case and can even work as a power bank are on sale for only $22.97 (reg. $69) through October 15th.

The Flux 7s come with what's described as advanced noise-reduction technology. They're also designed for fitness enthusiasts and athletes with waterproof and sweatproof features. This means that you should be able to rely on these to stay functional and in your ears while taking runs and working out at the gym. For those who aren't fitness enthusiasts, the same stabilization and long-lasting battery life can be appreciated for a ton of other reasons.