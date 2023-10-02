This Refurbished MacBook Air Is Ideal For Apple Fans On A Budget

TL;DR: Save on great computing. This refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air is on sale for just $319.97 (reg. $1199) from September 23rd through the 30th.

Getting online and getting work done on the move is important, whether you're a student, working from home, or just need to keep connected. The good news for Apple fans is that the company's laptops don't need to be prohibitively expensive, especially with this refurbished option. From September 23rd through the 30th, you can get this refurbished MacBook Air on sale for only $319.97 (reg. $1199).

Encased in an aluminum exterior, this MacBook Air is designed to support the daily computing needs of most people. Its 128GB of onboard storage space can fit plenty of written documents, some movies, music, and pictures, too.