This Refurbished MacBook Air Is Ideal For Apple Fans On A Budget
TL;DR: Save on great computing. This refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air is on sale for just $319.97 (reg. $1199) from September 23rd through the 30th.
Getting online and getting work done on the move is important, whether you're a student, working from home, or just need to keep connected. The good news for Apple fans is that the company's laptops don't need to be prohibitively expensive, especially with this refurbished option. From September 23rd through the 30th, you can get this refurbished MacBook Air on sale for only $319.97 (reg. $1199).
Encased in an aluminum exterior, this MacBook Air is designed to support the daily computing needs of most people. Its 128GB of onboard storage space can fit plenty of written documents, some movies, music, and pictures, too.
A 2017 MacBook Air for under $320
The laptop also comes with 8GB of RAM, which helps ensure speedy performance and minimal lagging while scrolling, surfing, and streaming. And with 1440x900 screen resolution on a 13.3-inch display, you can enjoy high-quality content.
This MacBook Air can connect with the best of them. It features 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity so that you can stream and blast your favorite tunes from YouTube. This 2017 model also features an impressive 12 hours of battery life per full charge, which makes it an excellent choice for business travelers. Another impressive travel-friendly feature of this MacBook Air is the 720p FaceTime HD camera, which makes it easy to keep in touch with loved ones across the globe.
Reliable computing for a reasonable rate is something to take advantage of. Don't miss this limited-time sale.
Get this refurbished 2017 MacBook Air for just $319.97 from September 23rd through the 30th at 11:59pm Pacific.
