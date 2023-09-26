This Cyber Security Bootcamp Deal Is The Perfect Start To A Lucrative Career Switch

TL;DR: Interested in cybersecurity and IT? The Complete 2023 Cybersecurity Developer and IT Skills Bundle is only $39.97 from September 23 through September 30.

There are over 1.2 billion TikTok videos on cybersecurity, and most of us have digital footprints we want to secure. If you're interested in this subject or are seeking employment in the highly lucrative cybersecurity and IT fields, you may want to check out this offer.

From September 23 through September 30, you can get a comprehensive cybersecurity and IT skills course pack on sale for only $39.97 (reg. $754)

This comprehensive bundle features over 400 hours of content in 26 courses and covers various essential cybersecurity and IT topics. Some courses focus on the following: Microsoft Azure security technologies, Cisco CCNP, CertNexus, and CompTIA+.