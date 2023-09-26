This Cyber Security Bootcamp Deal Is The Perfect Start To A Lucrative Career Switch
TL;DR: Interested in cybersecurity and IT? The Complete 2023 Cybersecurity Developer and IT Skills Bundle is only $39.97 from September 23 through September 30.
There are over 1.2 billion TikTok videos on cybersecurity, and most of us have digital footprints we want to secure. If you're interested in this subject or are seeking employment in the highly lucrative cybersecurity and IT fields, you may want to check out this offer.
From September 23 through September 30, you can get a comprehensive cybersecurity and IT skills course pack on sale for only $39.97 (reg. $754)
This comprehensive bundle features over 400 hours of content in 26 courses and covers various essential cybersecurity and IT topics. Some courses focus on the following: Microsoft Azure security technologies, Cisco CCNP, CertNexus, and CompTIA+.
Learn key security skills and launch a new career
In one of the many well-reviewed courses in this bundle — Python for Security — you can find 15 lessons on how to provide security within the world's most popular coding language. It covers how to handle security challenges in Python code, identifying vulnerabilities and figuring out their consequences, and so much more.
Great for lifelong learners, Hands-On Web App Pentesting is another excellent course, which boasts 25 lessons and over nine hours of content. Rated an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars by students, it breaks down how to detect web application weak spots, offer solutions, and make web-based apps stronger.
Enlighten your personal knowledge of cybersecurity and IT, and make yourself a more attractive job candidate if you're looking to switch careers.
You can buy The Complete 2023 Cybersecurity Developer and IT Skills Bundle for just $39.97 from September 23 through September 30 at 11:59pm Pacific.
