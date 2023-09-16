Enjoy Music And Stay Aware With These Unbelievably Affordable Open-Ear Headphones

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: These Open-ear conduction wireless headphones sit above the ears instead of inside the ears, which can help keep you safe if out for a walk or jog. This super lightweight pair is on sale for $33.99 (reg. $79).

You don't need to jam earphones into your ears to enjoy rich, immersive sound. Nor do you need to walk around with giant over-ear headphones, either. There is a happy medium, and it can be found in these Open-Ear Conduction Wireless Headphones. And this pair is on sale for just $33.99.

Tune in for up to six hours of playback on a single charge with these bone conduction headphones. They're designed to rest comfortably over your ears and send audio through your bone directly into your inner ear. While they offer a more comfortable listening experience for some than earbud-style headphones, they also have the added benefit of ambient sound awareness, ensuring you can hear important things around you.