This Labor Day Drone Deal Is Perfect For Beginner Pilots

TL;DR: If you're looking for an affordable drone that's easy for beginners to use, look no further than the Ninja Dragons Blade X, now just $79.97 during the Labor Day Sale.

It's 2023, and not uncommon to see a drone buzzing by — whether it's your neighbor's Walmart order or someone trying to capture a landscape shot. You might think that drones are expensive and hard to use, but that's not necessarily the case.

This Ninja Dragons Blade X dual camera drone has several features that make it easy to fly and snap photos. And, with this Labor Day Sale, you can get yours here for only $79.97 (reg. $199.99) through September 4.

The Ninja Dragons Blade X can take off with just one click on its remote control. No tech knowledge or previous experience is required. An electronic stabilization system locks altitude and flight position in place, making the drone stable in the air.