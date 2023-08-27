This Labor Day Drone Deal Is Perfect For Beginner Pilots
TL;DR: If you're looking for an affordable drone that's easy for beginners to use, look no further than the Ninja Dragons Blade X, now just $79.97 during the Labor Day Sale.
It's 2023, and not uncommon to see a drone buzzing by — whether it's your neighbor's Walmart order or someone trying to capture a landscape shot. You might think that drones are expensive and hard to use, but that's not necessarily the case.
This Ninja Dragons Blade X dual camera drone has several features that make it easy to fly and snap photos. And, with this Labor Day Sale, you can get yours here for only $79.97 (reg. $199.99) through September 4.
The Ninja Dragons Blade X can take off with just one click on its remote control. No tech knowledge or previous experience is required. An electronic stabilization system locks altitude and flight position in place, making the drone stable in the air.
Beginner-Friendly Use And Price Tag
This drone has a range of up to 150 meters — plenty of distance to get an aerial shot of your home or take some landscape photos. As you're flying, you can watch a live feed (when you connect your smartphone) of what the drone is seeing, and snap 4K or 720p photos with dual cameras. And, once you're done, the drone returns to you with the same one-click feature it used for takeoff.
While this drone may not be a top-of-the-line model, its cameras are high-quality and more than enough for creating online content or exploring a new level of photography. The price point makes this a great starter device to play around with before investing four figures.
Get the beginner-friendly Ninja Dragons Blade X with dual cameras, now only $79.97 (reg. $199.99). No coupon is needed to secure this deal. This Labor Day discount is only through September 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
