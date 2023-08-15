Get Microsoft Office 2021 For Life On One Computer For $49.99
TL;DR: Avoid monthly subscription fees and get Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more on one computer for life. When you get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021, you get unlimited access to eight apps with no recurring costs, and it's only $49.99.
The cost of monthly software subscription fees adds up fast. If you're looking for a way to just buy your apps outright and keep them as long as you want, a lifetime license might be a better fit for your budget. If the predictability of a one-time payment appeals, you can get Microsoft Office for life on one computer for a single payment of $49.99.
Office 365 is Microsoft's subscription-based software service that lets you install apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint on a few different computers as long as you're subscribed. There's a small payment every month, and it might be a viable option if you need to work on a lot of different devices.
For simplicity and predictability, a lifetime Office subscription does the job
For users who want a more cost effective solution, a lifetime license to Microsoft Office is the way to go.
A lifetime license allows you to install Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams (free version), OneNote, Publisher, and Access on one computer for life. As long as you have that computer, you can use the entire suite of apps for everything from task automation to simple database organizing. There's no recurring costs, and your apps connect directly to your Microsoft account. Small security updates are free, but there won't be any major overhauls, so your apps will stay the same as long as you have them.
Get a Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows lifetime license on sale for $49.99 (Reg. $219).
