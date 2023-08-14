Sign Up For A $60 Costco Gold Star Membership And Get A $30 Digital Costco Shop Card
TL;DR: Get a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card when you sign up for your first year of Costco Gold Star Membership for $60.
Sometimes, budgeting feels like a puzzle. From stocking the fridge to keeping your car full of gas — and the impending season of shopping for holiday gifts — it might be tough to stretch your paychecks across every area. You're probably already looking for discounts as you shop, but there's another way to unlock additional savings.
For a limited time, you can sign up for your first year of Costco Gold Star Membership ($60) and get a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card*.
As a Gold Star Member, you can shop at more than 500 Costco warehouse locations across the United States. Once you arrive, you could shop for grocery items like freshly baked goods, take-and-bake meals, or browse the frozen sections to stock up your freezer. You may also find other household essentials, electronics, and brand-name products like Kirkland Signature, Dyson, KitchenAid, LG, and more.
Something for the whole household
Members also have access to Costco Food Court, Costco Tire Center, Costco Gas Station, Costco Optical, and Costco Pharmacy. After filling your cart, you could grab a hotdog and some frozen yogurt, pick up your prescriptions, and fill your car with gas on the way home.
With Costco Gold Star Membership, you'll get your own membership card, plus a free Household Card for an individual living at your address who is age 18 or older. This means you and your significant other or roommate can both find savings at Costco.
Sign up for one year of Costco Gold Star Membership for $60 and get a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card* to use in-store or online.
